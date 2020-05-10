Stanley P. Salabura age 67, May 7, 2020. Ret. Sgt. C.P.D. Loving husband of Rebecca (nee Pettenon). Dear dad of Sam and Ben (Erin) Salabura. Cherished grandfather of Tony. Brother of Susan Macfarlane and Julie (Ed) Schoen. Son-in-law of Joyce and Armand Pettenon. Brother-in-law of Randy (Mary) Pettenon, Rachel (John) Ippolito, Tom (Cissy) Pettenon, Jennifer (Paul) Wittl and the late Greg (Francine) Pettenon. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, Attn: Memorial Gifts 721 N. LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 60654-9965. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.