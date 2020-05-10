P. Salabura Stanley
Stanley P. Salabura age 67, May 7, 2020. Ret. Sgt. C.P.D. Loving husband of Rebecca (nee Pettenon). Dear dad of Sam and Ben (Erin) Salabura. Cherished grandfather of Tony. Brother of Susan Macfarlane and Julie (Ed) Schoen. Son-in-law of Joyce and Armand Pettenon. Brother-in-law of Randy (Mary) Pettenon, Rachel (John) Ippolito, Tom (Cissy) Pettenon, Jennifer (Paul) Wittl and the late Greg (Francine) Pettenon. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, Attn: Memorial Gifts 721 N. LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 60654-9965. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
It was a pleasure to work with Stan at Area 2. He was a real gentleman and a great Sgt. I had the pleasure of working with Stan after retirement where we would reminisce about the old neighborhood and police work. My sincerest condolences to the entire family. It was an honor to call him my friend.
Steven Brownfield
Coworker
May 10, 2020
I knew Stan from the 5th district years ago and we worked together just a couple of times. He was a great cop and a great man. My wife and I will remember him in our prayers
Warren Hughes
Friend
