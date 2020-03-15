Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery

Palma DeJonghe

Palma DeJonghe Obituary
Palma DeJonghe, age 94; beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of the late Richard, Jr. and the late William DeJonghe; cherished grandmother of Richard III (Sheila Wille) DeJonghe, Natalie (Samuel Nallen) DeJonghe and Matthew (Cyndi) DeJonghe; great-grandmother of Helena, Richard IV and Molly DeJonghe; fond sister of Ralph "Cookie", Richard, the late James and the late Robert Mancini; also many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. Meeting Wednesday for Chapel Service and Interment at 10:00 A.M. at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
