Palma Frustaci of La Grange Park, formerly of Berwyn, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Egidio; loving mother of Gina and the late Joseph and Salvatore; proud grandmother of Joseph and Jennifer; great-grandmother of Samuel Joseph, Joely Mia and Andrew William; dear sister of seven. Lying-in-State on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring, La Grange from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019