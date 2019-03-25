Palmer Jane Blakley, M.D. passed away March 23, 2019, at Metro South Medical Center, from complications of COPD following knee replacement surgery. She was 68 years old. Palmer is survived by the love of her life, Gholamali Afshang M.D., with whom she was able to enjoy 25 wonderful years. She is also survived by her loving brother, Richard Ewen Blakley and her devoted sister Allison Blakley (Kenneth) Davis. Palmer was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Harriet Blakley. Born and raised on the far South Side of Chicago, Palmer was a 1967 graduate of James H. Bowen High School. She subsequently matriculated at the University of Chicago, A.B. 1971; the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, B.S.N. 1973; and the Feingold School of Medicine at Northwestern University, M.D. 1990. Palmer spent more than 12 years as a Critical and Intensive Care Nurse in Chicago and San Francisco before deciding to become a doctor. When she completed her application for medical school in the mid 1980's, Palmer was asked to explain any failing or incomplete grades received as an undergraduate. Palmer explained a semester in which all of her grades were incompletes with a single sentence: "In the spring of 1970, the U.S. invaded Cambodia". Despite a late start, Palmer worked as a radiologist for more than 20 years. Palmer began to prepare in earnest for her medical career at the age of 9, when she was producer, director, and star (as both nurse and doctor) of "Life in a Hospital," a recurring docudrama staged in the Blakley family garage. She loved dogs, especially dachshunds. The last twenty years of her life she took great joy and pride from her miniature dachshunds: Cyrus and Lex, both of whom lived long, happy lives. Both dogs predeceased her. Visitation Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of services 12 noon at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery, Willow Springs. Shiva Thursday night 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to the Almost Home Dachshund Rescue Society or to the Foundation for the Care of Indigent Animals. For Information please contact Brady-Gill Funeral Home. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary