1/1
Mr. Palmer Rodney Schatell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Palmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOCKSVILLE, NC-Mr. Palmer Rodney Schatell, 88, formerly of Miami, FL, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Davie Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mr. Schatell was born on February 3, 1932, in Chicago, IL, to the late Morris and Helen Pazertsky Schatell.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict and enjoyed his time serving in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve in Miami. Mr. Schatell retired as a technical writer and enjoyed firearms, Civil War reenactments and model railroads.

Survivors include two children, Marc Schatell (Jill Reich) of Winston-Salem and Dorian Schatell (James Johnston) of Catonsville, MD; two grandchildren, Caitlin and Kellen Johnston; and a sister, Riki Schatell of Chicago, IL.

Mr. Schatell's cremains will be scattered on a select Civil War battlefield by his family.

Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved