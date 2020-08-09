MOCKSVILLE, NC-Mr. Palmer Rodney Schatell, 88, formerly of Miami, FL, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Davie Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Mr. Schatell was born on February 3, 1932, in Chicago, IL, to the late Morris and Helen Pazertsky Schatell.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict and enjoyed his time serving in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve in Miami. Mr. Schatell retired as a technical writer and enjoyed firearms, Civil War reenactments and model railroads.
Survivors include two children, Marc Schatell (Jill Reich) of Winston-Salem and Dorian Schatell (James Johnston) of Catonsville, MD; two grandchildren, Caitlin and Kellen Johnston; and a sister, Riki Schatell of Chicago, IL.
Mr. Schatell's cremains will be scattered on a select Civil War battlefield by his family.
