Pamela A. Schmidt (née Meitzler), age 69, of Algonquin and formerly of Chicago (Nelson St.). Beloved wife of the late Thomas J.; devoted mother of Cindy (Mark) Warpinski and Bobby (Heather) Schmidt; cherished grandmother of Cody, Steven, McKenna and Brianna; loving daughter of the late Peter and Patricia (née Frank) Meitzler; dear sister of Ricky (Pam), Tommy (Michelle) and the late Jimmy Meitzler; aunt of many. Visitation Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd. (one mile east of Randall Rd.), Algonquin. Funeral Friday, September 11, 2020, prayers to begin at 10:45 AM from the funeral home chapel to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Algonquin for an 11:30 AM Mass. Interment private. Info: (847) 458-1700 or www.willowfh.com