Pamela Baumgartner, 72, of Chicago. Beloved daughter of Frida and Arthur Baumgartner, cherished cousin and devoted friend. Pamela worked for the Chicago Police Department for four decades. Visitation Friday, September 25th, 3PM to 8PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Funeral service held private. Interment private at Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pamela's honor to Misericordia. Funeral Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com