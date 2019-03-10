|
|
Pamela Joyce Bradley, 67, of Chicago, Illinois. Died March 7, 2019. Born in Oliver Springs, TN, July 24, 1951. Spouse Gerald P. Labedz, daughters Elizabeth Labedz (Spouse Mary Costello), Annie Labedz (Spouse Jesse Sinclair). Parents Gerald Bradley, Faye (Patrick) Bradley, deceased. Brother Ronald Bradley (Spouse Beatriz), sister Mary Todoric (Spouse Paul). Nieces Jennifer Bradley, Melissa Bradley, Michelle Labedz, Kara Todoric, Nephew Brian Todoric. Pamela J. Bradley M.A. New York University. Co-author with Barbara Patterson Beyond the Rainbow Bridge, Now in six languages. Michaelmas Press. In lieu of flowers https://glioblastomafoundation.org. Wake at Drake and Son 5303 North Western Ave. Chicago, 60625. 773-561-6874. Four PM until Nine PM Monday March 11, 2019.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019