Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Lockridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela C. Lockridge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pamela C. Lockridge Obituary
Pamela C. Lockridge (nee Mitchell), 70, passed away April 22, 2019. Mother of Kenneth Mitchell; aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by husband Jerone Lockridge; parents Columbus Mitchell and Catherine (nee McEndre-Mitchell) Rucker; siblings Barbara Catherine Adams, Patricia (Luther) Powers, and Gerald Mitchell; nephew Carlos Clark and niece Gail Ingrid Martin. Private service pending. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.