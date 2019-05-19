|
Pamela C. Lockridge (nee Mitchell), 70, passed away April 22, 2019. Mother of Kenneth Mitchell; aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by husband Jerone Lockridge; parents Columbus Mitchell and Catherine (nee McEndre-Mitchell) Rucker; siblings Barbara Catherine Adams, Patricia (Luther) Powers, and Gerald Mitchell; nephew Carlos Clark and niece Gail Ingrid Martin. Private service pending. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019