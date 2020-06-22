age 66, beloved wife of 32 years to Jack Scheid of Beverly, MA, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of Joy M. (Mueller) Moore of Beverly, MA and the late Fred E. Moore. She is survived by a daughter, Amy Marques and her husband Tony of Salem,MA, a son, Jason King of Beverly, MA, her granddaughters, Victoria and Gabriella, her cousins, Ken and Kathy Halter of Chicago, IL., and her two loyal and devoted Dobermans, Gator and Raven. Her memorial service will be held at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, ?82 Lynn St., Peabody, MA on ?Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. Relatives & friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Doberman Rescue Unlimited, Inc., ?52 Tenney Rd, Sandown, NH 03873. (?www.dru.org). Donations are accepted under the get involved tab. To plant a tree in memory of Pamela King-Scheid, please visit Tribute Store at www.ccbfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 22, 2020.