Pamela E. Powers, age 67
Beloved daughter of the late Walter J. Sr. & Rose Marie Powers.
Devoted mother of Grace, Patricia, & Earl Stanton. Cherished sister of the late Baby Walter James Powers, the late Walter J. Jr. (Mary) Powers, Roseanne (the late Lawrence) Lovell, & Janice (Curtis) Tokarz. Visitation Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. Chapel Service at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019, Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers masses preferred. For info 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019