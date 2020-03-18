Home

Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:45 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Michael Church

Pamela E. Zack

Pamela E. Zack Obituary
Pamela E. Zack, (nee Lulinski), age 71, late of South Chicago "Bush", passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard S. Zack for 52 years. Loving mother of Cathryn (Phillip) Wojtonik and Cristie Peralta. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Mishell), Richard, Dominic and Christian. Dear daughter of the late Ernest and late Caroline Lulinski. Dearest sister of Gregory (Carolyn) Lulinski, Joann (Paul) Marcinko, late Philip (Linda) Lulinski, Thomas (Marianne) Lulinski, Stanley Lulinski, Mary Ramirez and the late John Lulinski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm. Funeral Services Friday, March 20, 2020 9:45am prayers from Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to St. Michael Church. Mass 10:30am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2020
Remember
