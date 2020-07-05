Pamela J. O'Brill, nee Yost, age 76, of Skokie. Beloved wife of Robert A.; dear mother of Patrick (Tamiko), Michael, Kathleen (Brian) Heffelfinger, Kevin, Marjorie (Andrew) Geraci, and Juliette; loving grandmother of Julia, Jack, Sara, Danny, Annelise, Miriella, Alexis, and Lorenzo; fond sister of the late Kenneth (Gail) Yost and the late Judith (the late Robert) Mason. Visitation, Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time. Funeral Mass, Monday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com
to sign guestbook.