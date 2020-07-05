1/
Pamela J. O'Brill
Pamela J. O'Brill, nee Yost, age 76, of Skokie. Beloved wife of Robert A.; dear mother of Patrick (Tamiko), Michael, Kathleen (Brian) Heffelfinger, Kevin, Marjorie (Andrew) Geraci, and Juliette; loving grandmother of Julia, Jack, Sara, Danny, Annelise, Miriella, Alexis, and Lorenzo; fond sister of the late Kenneth (Gail) Yost and the late Judith (the late Robert) Mason. Visitation, Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time. Funeral Mass, Monday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
JUL
6
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
Dear O'Brill family, I'm saddened to hear of Pam's passing. Thinking of all you as you celebrate her wonderful life. Jackie Naughton
Jackie Naughton
July 3, 2020
Kristine Graf
