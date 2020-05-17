Pamela K. Dudek, nee Wilson; Dearly beloved wife of John; Loving mother of Adam (Becky); Cherished "Boo" of John and Vivienne; Dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews; Family services will be held at Belmont Funeral Home on Monday, May 18, 2020. Private inurnment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Info. 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.