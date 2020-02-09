|
Pamela Roberts (Bestwina) of Oak Brook, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by love at 71 years old after a year-long battle with Alzheimer's. Pam was a beloved teacher for over 20 years inspiring each child she taught as well as so many co-workers, family & friends along the way. She was an avid runner, reader and an excellent gardener. She took pride in all she did, had a giving heart helping anyone in need she met during her lifetime. Her rebellious spirit & presence will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her sons Nathan & Andrew and will be laid to rest with them in Sedona, AZ. She is survived by former husband & best friend Joseph Bestwina & her daughter Claire Bestwina. Donations can be made in her honor to the or Elmhurst College. Services will be held privately.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2020