Panagiota Aivaliotis, 63 passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 4, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Apostolos and the late Helen Aivaliotis; beloved sister of Steve Stratakos, Anastasia Flores, Maria Sakellaris, Sylvia (Tom)Stavropoulos, and Evangeline (Michael) Samborski; loving aunt of Ayleen Flores, Steve (Marcie) Stratakos, John Sakelaris, Karole (Robert) Brandolino, the late Elaine Stratakos; fond great aunt of many nieces and nephews. May her memory be eternal.





