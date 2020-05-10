Panagiota Aivaliotis
Panagiota Aivaliotis, 63 passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 4, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Apostolos and the late Helen Aivaliotis; beloved sister of Steve Stratakos, Anastasia Flores, Maria Sakellaris, Sylvia (Tom)Stavropoulos, and Evangeline (Michael) Samborski; loving aunt of Ayleen Flores, Steve (Marcie) Stratakos, John Sakelaris, Karole (Robert) Brandolino, the late Elaine Stratakos; fond great aunt of many nieces and nephews. May her memory be eternal.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
