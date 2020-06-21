Panagiota Markos
Panagiota "Nayia" Markos, age 13, passed away on June 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving daughter of Anna and Zim Markos. Adored sister of Demi Markos. Dear granddaughter of Toula Peters and Nicholas Lambropoulos. Loving niece of Angelo, George, and Nick Lambropoulos. Dear cousin and friend of many. Nayia is creative in all areas. She loves to tumble and dance and is a talented writer and artist. She is a role model and best friend to her little sister, and her parents pride and joy. Nayia's biggest gift is her ability to bring happiness, love, and laugher to those around her. She will be missed by all. Funeral Services held privately. Interment private Memorial Park Cemetery. Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
