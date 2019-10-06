|
Dr. Panagiotis J. Floros, 92, longtime resident of Elmhurst and Physician at Elmhurst Hospital, at rest October 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Loving father of Christine (Robert) Floros - Budzinski, John Floros, James Floros, and Panayoti Floros. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Stephanie, and Peter Floros - Budzinski and Andrea and Megan Floros. Fond brother of Athena (Nick) Vardalis and Demetrios Floros. Visitation Monday October 7 from 3 PM to 9 PM at Chapel HIll Gardens West Funeral Home 17W201 Roosevelt Rd., Oakbrook Terrace. Funeral Services Tuesday 10 AM at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Info: (630) 941-5860 or www.chapelhillgardenswest.com. May His Memory Be Eternal.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019