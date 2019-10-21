|
Panagiotis Lamprinakos, 84, Born in Agriani, Laconia, Greece; Beloved husband of Pitsa (nee Papadogiannis); Devoted father of Nikoleta (Constantine) Tziavaras and Demetra (Ryan) Grande; Cherished grandfather of Politimi; Loving son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law; Dearest uncle, cousin and friend of many in USA and Greece. Visitation, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home 8025 W. Golf Rd. Niles, IL. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Family and friends will meet Wednesday morning 9:30 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church 7373 N. Caldwell Ave. Niles, IL. 60714 for 10:00 a.m. Funeral service. Interment will follow to Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to St. Haralambos Church Building Fund appreciated. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 21, 2019