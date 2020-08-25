Panagiotis Moschopoulos

Peter Sr., Age 86, passed away on August 21, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Judith. He is survived by his sons, Peter Jr. and Alex, and his grandchildren, Julian and Sofia. He is another example of the "hard-working immigrant," who came with nothing to build his own American dream. He loved to talk with people, tell stories, argue about everything, and cook anything for them. He was a great father and he will be missed dearly by his family.





