Panagiotis Panagiotopoulos
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
Panagiotis "Taki" Panagiotopoulos, born on October 30, 1957 in Athens Greece, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Panayiota, nee Koutroubis, and devoted and loving father of Dimitri and Effie. Dear son of the late Dimitrios and Eleni and brother of Kosta (Yiota). Adored uncle, cousin and friend of many. His joyful nature will be missed by all. All Funeral services were privately held. "You left us too soon." Family and friends are invited to send condolences at www.jgadinamis.com, 847-375-0095.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John G. Adinamis Funeral Directors, Ltd.
2720 S. River Road
Des Plaines, IL 60018
(847) 375-0095
