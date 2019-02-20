|
Joan, was called home to God on February 19, 2019 at the age 88. Member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the past 67 years. Beloved daughter of the late John and the late Helen nee Wadas. Dearest sister of the late Victoria (late Frank) Chytla and Bernadette (Andrew) Kruger. Loving nieces, nephews. Sister Pancratia ministered as a Medical Technician in New Mexico,Texas and at Holy Family. Hospital in Des Plaines, where she also served as a Chaplain in Pastoral Care for many years before retiring to Nazarethville Nursing Home Funeral Mass Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Provincialate 310 N. River Rd. Des Plaines. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. until time of Mass, with a prayer service at 5:15 p.m. Interment All Saints. Memorials to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home (312) 666-2673. Visit www.cruz-sojkafh.com for electronic register and condolences.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019