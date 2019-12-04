|
Paolina was born May 8, 1932, to Alfredo and Anna (nee Menghini) Fioretti. She passed in peace on November 28, 2019, at Sentara Hospital, Williamsburg, VA, with her husband, and two of her children at her side.
Paula was born in Chicago and raised in Montefiascone, Italy. She returned to the United States in 1950, where she met her husband and settled in the Little Italy neighborhood of Chicago. She had several passions in life besides her family; she loved to bowl, always excited to get a "200" game, enjoyed interior design and truly loved her passion in the kitchen. Never one to use a recipe, she was an amazing cook and no matter the time of day, was always ready to prepare a meal for any visitor, whether it was Milanese (breaded fried steak) or a Frittelle (fried dough) you never left her kitchen hungry.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Claudio, her beloved children Dario, Sergio, and Lisa, grandchildren Kim, Michael, Kelly, Meghan, Jack and Annamaria; great-grandchild Patrick, brother Paolo and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Alphonse and Bruno.
A celebration of her life will be held on December 12, from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019