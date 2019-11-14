|
Paraskewa Duda, nee Konoba, passed away November 11, 2019; Beloved wife of the late Wasyl; loving and caring mother of George and Dr. Zenon; dearest and proud grandmother of Marika, Hania, Georgie, and Joby; cherished great grandmother of Tess, Lucy, Molly, Tommy, Brayden, and Mary; dear aunt of Marika and Anna in Ukraine, Visitation Friday, November 15, 2019 at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Panachyda (Wake Service) 7 p.m. Chapel Service Saturday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Joseph the Betrothed Ukrainian Catholic Church, 5000 N. Cumberland Ave., Chicago. Interment St. Nicholas Ukrainian Cemetery. For more information, (773) 545-3800 or visit Paraskewa's memorial at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019