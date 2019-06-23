Parish Wayne Swanson "Parry" 50, of Aurora IL, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Elkhart, IN. He was born on May 20, 1969 in Naperville IL.



Parry was a 1987 graduate of West Aurora High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Jeni and they built their life together. He was self-employed at the time of his death. Parry had a big heart and was known as the guy who could fix and weld anything and would give you the shirt off his back. Parry enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears with his family and neighbors in his man cave in which they jokingly called the "Swanson Mothership." The light in his life were his five granddaughters, and one grandson who all affectionately called him "Pa." Parry served his purpose in life by helping others and his legacy will forever be carried on by his family and friends.



Parry is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Jennifer (Hurt) Swanson; his children, Ashley (Dennis) Morsch, Byren (Melissa) Swanson, and Gunnar Swanson; his 6 grandchildren, Mckinlee, Audrey, Odessa, Paislee, Colton, and Kaylee; his parents, Nancy (Richard) Schmeisser ; his father in-law, Gary Hurt; his sister, DeLane (Timothy) North; his brothers, Richard (Jenny) Schmeisser, and Michael (Teresa) Schmeisser; his brother in-law Stephen Hurt (Sara Peters); nieces, Kristen and Morgan Downing, Bailey (Blake) Calderon; his nephew Hunter Schmeisser; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.



Parry is preceded in death by his father, Douglas Swanson; his mother in-law, Kay Hurt; his grandparents, William (Muriel) Swanson, John (Elizabeth) Schmeisser and Arthur (Anna Mae) Hurt; his uncle Billy Swanson.



A special thanks to everyone that helped and supported during this tragic event, and all of the prayers and kind words shared.



Visitation will be held on Thursday 4-7 p.m. June 27, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, Il 60554. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/parish-swanson-memorial-fund. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary