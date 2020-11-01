It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Parker Foley on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is the beloved son of Melissa & Joe of Duxbury, Massachusetts, and the treasured brother of Caroline of Denver, Colorado. Parker was born in Summit, New Jersey, grew up in Duxbury, and was graduated from Augsburg College in Minneapolis in 2016. It was there in Minneapolis that Parker was building his life, working for SmartCare Equipment Solutions and actively engaged in all aspects of his community.
Parker believed in living life out loud. From his earliest days, he loved to be with people. He was a good friend, a loving brother, and a caring son. Parker wanted people to feel welcomed, and to be loved and cared for. When a friend was down, Parker was there to lift him up. To know Parker was to experience both the joys of high achievement and the pain of life's difficulties. Most of all, we remember Parker for the energy, passion, and laughter he shared with everyone who was lucky enough to have walked beside him.
His family members include George and the late Elaine Balbach of Lake Forest, Illinois; MaryJoan and the late Joseph Foley of Annapolis, Maryland; Vanessa and Charles Clarke of Lake Bluff, Illinois; George Balbach of Lake Bluff, Illinois; Michael and Kimberly Foley of Osterville, Massachusetts; Kate Foley of Baltimore, Maryland; Patrick and Heather Foley of Berlin, Maryland; Sean Foley of Burlington, Connecticut; Brian and Jordanna Foley of Berlin, Maryland and their families.
Visiting hours will be on Thursday, November 5th, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main Street, Kingston, Massachusetts. For additional information: www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
There will be a private funeral service on Friday, November 6th, at 11 a.m. which will be live streamed at: https://www.stjohnsduxbury.org/
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Parker's memory to The Retreat, a treatment center located in Wayzata, Minnesota https://info.theretreat.org/donate-giving-form
, or call 866-928-3434 and speak with Debbie Johnson.
May he rest in peace and rise in glory.