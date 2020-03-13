|
Patrick (Murph) Murphy, 55, of Chicago, IL, lost his battle with cancer on March 8, 2020. Murph leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend of 30 years, Kim Sunahara; his mother Justice Denise O'Malley; siblings Brian (Laura) Murphy and Brigid Murphy; his niece and nephew Maggie and Max Madro and his for-legged furry children, Stanley and Sadie. He will be remembered for his selflessness and unwavering devotion to his family; for being the brother/friend/neighbor that was always there to lend a hand, whether that was shoveling the snow from your walk or helping to install a new hot water heater; and for never being able to say no to a dog that needed a home. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 11:00 am-12:00 CT in the sanctuary at St. John Berchmans Church, 2511 W Logan Blvd, Chicago, Il 60647, immediately followed by mass. Murph would not want anyone to waste their money on flowers for his funeral. Instead, he would appreciate it if you spent time with your family, helped your neighbors and gave back to your community in his honor.
