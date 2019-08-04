Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rosalie Church
Harwood Heights, IL
View Map
Pasquale DiBenedetto Obituary
Pasquale DiBenedetto, Age 87. Beloved husband of Caterina nee Santucci. Loving father of Mary (Michael) Krutz, Frank (Caryn), Robert (Dara) and Linda DiBenedetto. Cherished grandfather of Kelly (Mike) Gunsteen, Jamie & Christina Krutz, Frank A. & Anthony J. DiBenedetto. Great grandfather of Owen & Abigail Gunsteen. Dear brother of Alfredo (late Antoinette) DiBenedetto. Fond uncle and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday Aug. 6 from 3 to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Rosalie Church, Harwood Heights for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum, All Saints Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
