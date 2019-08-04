|
|
Pasquale DiBenedetto, Age 87. Beloved husband of Caterina nee Santucci. Loving father of Mary (Michael) Krutz, Frank (Caryn), Robert (Dara) and Linda DiBenedetto. Cherished grandfather of Kelly (Mike) Gunsteen, Jamie & Christina Krutz, Frank A. & Anthony J. DiBenedetto. Great grandfather of Owen & Abigail Gunsteen. Dear brother of Alfredo (late Antoinette) DiBenedetto. Fond uncle and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday Aug. 6 from 3 to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Rosalie Church, Harwood Heights for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum, All Saints Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019