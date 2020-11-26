Pasquale (Pat) Orrico of Norridge, passed away on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born on March 15th, 1934 and was raised in Elmwood Park. Pat was a proud US Army Veteran; Beloved husband of Joan (Joanne Kalinowski) Orrico for almost 60 years; Dedicated father of Larry (Ranae Yockey) and Laura (Peter Catalano); Loving grandfather of Bianca, Marissa, Chaz, and Rachelle, and a great friend (and accountant) to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaspare and Maria (Stella) Orrico, and his siblings, Angelina (Frank Ricchio), Emma (Arthur Ricchio), and Evelyn (Joe Veronico). Although we will miss Pat dearly, he certainly lived a beautiful, fulfilled life and as Frank Sinatra would say, he did it "My Way". Funeral Saturday, November 28, 2020, friends and family are asked to meet at St. William Church 2600 N. Sayre Ave., Chicago for a funeral mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. The entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Pasquale's memory to Avenues to Independence, Wheeling IL. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com
