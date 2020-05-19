Pat E. Stephens
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pat E. Stephens of Rosemont, Illinois passed away on May 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 13, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to the late John and Angeline Patronski; the oldest daughter of ten children. She married and was fiercely loyal to the late Honorable Donald E. Stephens, founding Mayor of the Village of Rosemont. They lived and raised their children in Rosemont. Pat was the devoted and loving mother to the late Donald II (Kathy), Mark (Lisa), Gail and Brad (Suzi) and the loving Busia, Grandma and Nana to Donald III, Chris, Brittany, Jacqueline, Michelle, Mark, Mark Donald, Kaila, Tiana, Raquel, Brad II, Danny, Joseph, Julianna, devoted great grandmother to Daniella, Chloe, Christopher, Charlie, Aiden, Everly and Brooklyn. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cherished friends and her caregiver and friend, Janet. Pat was predeceased by her brothers and sisters. Pat will be laid to rest at All Saints Mausoleum. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak all services are private. Anyone wishing to join the funeral Procession will be asked to gather at Margaret J. Lange Park, 6140 Scott Street, Rosemont by 1:00 p.m. and will follow to All Saints where they will be allowed to pay respects in drive by fashion outside the mausoleum. Please understand that due to C.D.C. guidelines you will not be allowed to exit your car at the Cemetery. For more information call (708)456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved