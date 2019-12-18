|
Pat Econom, nee Kountouris, Age 80, passed away on December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Steve. Loving mom of Bill Econom and Nancy Econom. Dear sister of the late Niko, the late Voula (the late Niko), the late Vassio (the late James) and Anna (the late Steve). Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Saturday, December 21, 2019, 10:00AM until 11:00AM time of Funeral Service at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 7560 S. Archer Road, Justice, Illinois. Interment Bethania Cemetery, Justice, Illinois. Arrangements entrusted to care of Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
