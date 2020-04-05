|
Pat Heakin, 98, of Venice, FL, formerly of Chicago and Michigan, passed away on March 29, 2020. Born in the Boston area, Pat Heakin was the second of four children of John Sullivan and Florence (Thonrton) Sullivan. Pat met her husband, Frank (d), in 1943 during WWII when his Navy ship pulled into New York for re-fitting. A whirlwind romance followed, and their seventh date was a marriage ceremony. They were married for 43 years and raised 3 children: John, Patti, and Kevin.
In 1963, Pat founded Heakin Research, Inc. She did this working alone, out of her laundry room with a single project. Thirty-six years later, when she sold the company, Heakin Research had completed 16,000 projects that year, employed 2,900 in 36 offices in 26 cities from coast to coast. The University of Illinois-Chicago selected Heakin Research as a winner of the "Chicago Small Business of the Year Award" six different times, until the company eventually outgrew the "small business" category. She was a pioneer in a new consumer interviewing concept – shopping center-based interviewing offices. Pat was also heavily involved in the Marketing Research Association. She chaired the National Convention in Chicago, won the prestigious MRA "Service to the Industry Award" twice and served as President of the Association. In 2000 she was appointed a Lifetime Honorary Member, a highly selective distinction based on a career of accomplishments. Pat also served on two White House Commissions promoting consumer education. And, importantly to her, Pat was a great mentor and role model, especially to women returning to the workforce after raising their families.
When she retired from Heakin Research, Pat went to work with SCORE and the SBA to support and guide the next generation of entrepreneurs. She also worked with Braveheart to successfully expand much needed Hospice services in Chicago's southern suburbs.
Pat loved to travel, whether it be to the top of Patagonia on the back of donkey or a five-star hotel in Hong Kong. She could throw a great dinner party, host a lively art show and make a mean margarita. She will be missed by many and for a whole lot of reasons.
Pat is succeeded by her brother, Bill, her 3 devoted children and their spouses, 4 brilliant grandchildren and spouses, and 2 gorgeous great granddaughters who will carry her spirit forward.
