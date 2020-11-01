Pat J. Panico, age 96, beloved husband of the late Lillian; loving dad of Mary Ann (Bill) Marr and Joe (Chris) Panico retired CPD and CCSD; cherished grandpa of Bill (Maria) Marr, Gloria (Joe) Lorusso, and the late Pat "PJ" Panico; proud great grandpa of Christopher, Stephen, Mario, Leah, and Mia. Donations In memory of can be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, woundedwarriorproject.org
or St.Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org/memorial
. Funeral Services private. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For info www.kolbusmayfh.com
or (773) 774-3232.