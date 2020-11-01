1/1
Pat J. Panico
1924 - 2020
Pat J. Panico, age 96, beloved husband of the late Lillian; loving dad of Mary Ann (Bill) Marr and Joe (Chris) Panico retired CPD and CCSD; cherished grandpa of Bill (Maria) Marr, Gloria (Joe) Lorusso, and the late Pat "PJ" Panico; proud great grandpa of Christopher, Stephen, Mario, Leah, and Mia. Donations In memory of can be made to Wounded Warrior Project,

woundedwarriorproject.org or St.Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org/memorial. Funeral Services private. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For info www.kolbusmayfh.com or (773) 774-3232.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kolbus-John V. May
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
October 31, 2020
Dear Uncle Pat, may you Rest In Peace and soar with the angels. You will be missed by many. I am grateful to have been able to give you a hug and a kiss the last time I saw you and wish it could have been more. Love always, your niece Marietherese
Therese Panico
Family
October 31, 2020
Sending sincere condolences on the passing of your father, Pat. I remember he and Lillian visiting my mom and dad at our home many times. May he rest in peace. Pat Panico Dobkowski
Pat Panico Dobkowski
Family
