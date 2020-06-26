Pat "Jim" O'Hara 88 of Palos Heights, formerly of Burbank and born of Tullycusheen Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo Ireland, passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on Sunday afternoon June 21st.
Loving husband of Peggy (nee Dahill) for over 15 years and the late Bernadette (nee Doherty) for over 37 years. Cherished father of Maureen (Tony) Fischinger, Jim (Pam), the late Michael, Karen (Paul) Lally, Kevin (Michele), Sharon (Pat) O'Hara, Kevin (Donna) Dahill, Noreen Dahill, and Michelle (Matt) Lynn. Devoted Papa of 16 and dear uncle and brother of many both here in the U.S. as well as Ireland. Visitation will take place at The Palos Gaidas Funeral Home 11028 S. Southwest Hwy (7700 W) Palos Hills Il. 60465 on Sunday June 28th from 2 PM to 8 PM. A private funeral service will take place for family only in light of the current health situation. We invite you to watch the live stream version by logging on to https:asimplestreaming.godaddysites.com/ohara. Jim will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery of Alsip. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Misericordia. For info please contact 877/974-9201 or 815/462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com
Loving husband of Peggy (nee Dahill) for over 15 years and the late Bernadette (nee Doherty) for over 37 years. Cherished father of Maureen (Tony) Fischinger, Jim (Pam), the late Michael, Karen (Paul) Lally, Kevin (Michele), Sharon (Pat) O'Hara, Kevin (Donna) Dahill, Noreen Dahill, and Michelle (Matt) Lynn. Devoted Papa of 16 and dear uncle and brother of many both here in the U.S. as well as Ireland. Visitation will take place at The Palos Gaidas Funeral Home 11028 S. Southwest Hwy (7700 W) Palos Hills Il. 60465 on Sunday June 28th from 2 PM to 8 PM. A private funeral service will take place for family only in light of the current health situation. We invite you to watch the live stream version by logging on to https:asimplestreaming.godaddysites.com/ohara. Jim will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery of Alsip. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Misericordia. For info please contact 877/974-9201 or 815/462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.