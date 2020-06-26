Pat O'Hara
Pat "Jim" O'Hara 88 of Palos Heights, formerly of Burbank and born of Tullycusheen Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo Ireland, passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on Sunday afternoon June 21st.

Loving husband of Peggy (nee Dahill) for over 15 years and the late Bernadette (nee Doherty) for over 37 years. Cherished father of Maureen (Tony) Fischinger, Jim (Pam), the late Michael, Karen (Paul) Lally, Kevin (Michele), Sharon (Pat) O'Hara, Kevin (Donna) Dahill, Noreen Dahill, and Michelle (Matt) Lynn. Devoted Papa of 16 and dear uncle and brother of many both here in the U.S. as well as Ireland. Visitation will take place at The Palos Gaidas Funeral Home 11028 S. Southwest Hwy (7700 W) Palos Hills Il. 60465 on Sunday June 28th from 2 PM to 8 PM. A private funeral service will take place for family only in light of the current health situation. We invite you to watch the live stream version by logging on to https:asimplestreaming.godaddysites.com/ohara. Jim will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery of Alsip. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Misericordia. For info please contact 877/974-9201 or 815/462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
June 25, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Jim and all his family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia Home
June 25, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. May you enjoy the peace of Gods love and the cherished memories you all share.
Andy and Deanna Didier
June 22, 2020
Dear Peg & all the family, Our sincere sympathy on Jims passing. He was a true gentleman & we will miss him. God Bless you all at this time we will keep you in our prayers. John Joe & Brid Griffin
John Joe & Brid Griffin
