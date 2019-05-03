|
Pat Pastin, 86, died Tuesday after 45+ wonderful years of marriage to Sue Pastin. Father to Joshua, 41. Son of the late Rabbi Anchel Pastinky. Brother to late Alex, Max and Benny Pastin. Former political reporter and theater critic for Lerner Newspapers. Political consultant. Writer of unpublished novels, short stories, poems, cartoons. Korean War vet, chess master, karate black belt. Friends and Family will gather at 10:30 am for funeral at 11 am, Friday, May 3, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette. Interment to follow: Waldheim cemetery, Forest Park, IL. Donate to , American Civil Liberties Union, or Blowitz-Ridgeway Foundation. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019