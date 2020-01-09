Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Name Cathedral
730 N. Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Patric D. Greene Obituary
Age 69, unexpectedly passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019; Proud father of Patric Jr. and Kristopher (fiancée Anna) Greene; longtime companion of Tracie Jurmu; Brother of Michael Greene, William Kallal, Thomas, George, John and the late Susan Green and Carol Armstrong; Devoted son of the late Helen Greene (nee Claus) and Jess Green; Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, IL.; Funeral Saturday family and friends will meet directly at Holy Name Cathedral, 730 N. Wabash Ave., Chicago IL. 60611, for Mass at 9:00 a.m.; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020
