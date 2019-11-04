Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Giles Church
1045 Columbian Ave.
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Patrice J. 'Pat' Klonke nee Dalton, age 72, of Oak Park; beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Klonke and the late Robert E. Petrzelka; loving mother of Jamie (Jessica Diethelm) and Adam (Amanda Shaker) Petrzelka; cherished grandmother of Owen, Sydney, Reed, Wyatt and Jane; dear sister of Mary Ann (the late Milt) Bailey, Genie (Don) DeGeus, Denise (John) Megall and Hank Dalton; fond aunt of many. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Giles Church, (Please meet at Church), 1045 Columbian Ave., Oak Park. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to (stjude.org) are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 4, 2019
