|
|
Patricia A. Ahern, age 73 of St. Charles. Formerly of Chicago Ridge. Loving mother of Julie (Victor) Hopper. Beloved daughter of the late Beatrice and Christopher Ahern. Proud grandmother of Beatrice. Dear sister of Nancy (Leo) Koulouris, the late Marion (Arnold) Urquijo and the late Christopher (May) Ahern. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to gather Wednesday, Dec. 11th for visitation 3PM to 8PM at DuPage Memorial Chapel 951 W. Washington St., West Chicago. (630) 293-5200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019