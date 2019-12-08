Home

POWERED BY

Services
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Ahern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Ahern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Ahern Obituary
Patricia A. Ahern, age 73 of St. Charles. Formerly of Chicago Ridge. Loving mother of Julie (Victor) Hopper. Beloved daughter of the late Beatrice and Christopher Ahern. Proud grandmother of Beatrice. Dear sister of Nancy (Leo) Koulouris, the late Marion (Arnold) Urquijo and the late Christopher (May) Ahern. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to gather Wednesday, Dec. 11th for visitation 3PM to 8PM at DuPage Memorial Chapel 951 W. Washington St., West Chicago. (630) 293-5200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -