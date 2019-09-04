|
Patricia A. Barkei (nee Cloonan), age 87, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 at Presence Fox Knoll Retirement Community in Aurora, IL. Family and friends to gather Friday, September 6 for 10:00 AM Visitation until time of Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church 36 N. Ellsworth St. Naperville, IL 60540. Interment to follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Naperville. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Patricia's memory, donations to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care 1550 Bishop Ct. Mt. Prospect, IL 60056, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call (630)355-0213. For full obituary, please visit www.friedrichjones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019