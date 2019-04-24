|
Patricia A. Bendel, nee Laycher, age 77. Resident of Bolingbrook for 56 years. Beloved wife of the late Dwight E. Bendel, Sr.; loving mother of Dwight, Jr. (Sandy) Bendel, Pat "Cookie" (Ken) Foster, and Dan (Laura) Bendel; grandmother of Nicole (Zack) Nechvatal, Kenneth (Allison) Foster, Drake (Chelsea) Bendel, Kimberly Foster, Jackie Olson, and the late Matthew Olson; great-grandmother of Alyx, Kadyn, and Brooke; sister of Diane (Patrick) Tesinsky and sister-in-law of Nancy Svoboda; aunt of George, Edward, Kenneth, Christian, and Luke. Visitation Sunday, April 28th, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, April 29th, 10:00 a.m. at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street (1 Blk. So. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, Illinois 60515. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019