Love & prayers for Ray, Debbie, Dawn and their loving spouses & beautiful children and also to The entire Murphy Family at this very sad time. RIP Patty (Auntie Pooh) surrounded by the love of your heavenly family. You brightened so many of my days and sad times with your thoughtful cards and notes these past 11-1/2 years since I lost my sweetheart..a kindness that will never be forgotten. God blessed me & my family with the love & friendship of you and yours and I know you will continue to bless & guide us from above! Enjoy your eternal reward..you will be missed by everyone

but will forever be in our hearts❤

Maureen Fleckenstein

Friend