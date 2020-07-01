Patricia A. Blevins
(nee Murphy), 72, of Chicago, IL passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 29, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Ray Blevins. Loving mother of Debbie (Jimmy) Molloy & Dawn (Dave) Wilson. Cherished nana of Tim, Danny, Kaelyn, Matt & Jake. Beloved daughter of the late; Frank & Mary (nee Phillips) Murphy. Adoring sister of the late Bobby Murphy, Maun (Bob) Ryan, Tom (Karen) Murphy, Ellen (Dominick) Palazzo & Bill Murphy. Treasured "Auntie Pooh" of 14 nieces & nephews and 10 great nieces & nephews. Dearest and loyal friend of many. Through 18 years of health issues and obstacles, "Pooh" always had a twinkle in her Irish eyes, a smile on her face and a strong determination to live life to the fullest. Visitation Thursday, July 2nd from 3 until 9 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. PHASE 4 COVID 19 REGULATIONS; Visitors MUST wear a mask when attending the visitation, loitering is NOT allowed, to accommodate all guests paying their respects. Family & Friends will gather Friday, July 3rd directly at Saint Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights, Mass will be private by invitation only. Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 30, 2020
Ray, Debbie, and Dawn
She had more pride and dignity than anyone I know. My heart brakes when I think about how much I will miss her.
The Duddleston's
Theresa Duddleston
Friend
June 29, 2020
Love & prayers for Ray, Debbie, Dawn and their loving spouses & beautiful children and also to The entire Murphy Family at this very sad time. RIP Patty (Auntie Pooh) surrounded by the love of your heavenly family. You brightened so many of my days and sad times with your thoughtful cards and notes these past 11-1/2 years since I lost my sweetheart..a kindness that will never be forgotten. God blessed me & my family with the love & friendship of you and yours and I know you will continue to bless & guide us from above! Enjoy your eternal reward..you will be missed by everyone
but will forever be in our hearts❤
Maureen Fleckenstein
Friend
June 29, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the Family of Pat Blevins!
May God Bless and hold you tight!
Shirley Ivers
Friend
