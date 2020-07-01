Ray, Debbie, and Dawn
She had more pride and dignity than anyone I know. My heart brakes when I think about how much I will miss her.
The Duddleston's
(nee Murphy), 72, of Chicago, IL passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 29, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Ray Blevins. Loving mother of Debbie (Jimmy) Molloy & Dawn (Dave) Wilson. Cherished nana of Tim, Danny, Kaelyn, Matt & Jake. Beloved daughter of the late; Frank & Mary (nee Phillips) Murphy. Adoring sister of the late Bobby Murphy, Maun (Bob) Ryan, Tom (Karen) Murphy, Ellen (Dominick) Palazzo & Bill Murphy. Treasured "Auntie Pooh" of 14 nieces & nephews and 10 great nieces & nephews. Dearest and loyal friend of many. Through 18 years of health issues and obstacles, "Pooh" always had a twinkle in her Irish eyes, a smile on her face and a strong determination to live life to the fullest. Visitation Thursday, July 2nd from 3 until 9 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. PHASE 4 COVID 19 REGULATIONS; Visitors MUST wear a mask when attending the visitation, loitering is NOT allowed, to accommodate all guests paying their respects. Family & Friends will gather Friday, July 3rd directly at Saint Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights, Mass will be private by invitation only. Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.