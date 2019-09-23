|
Patricia A. Cafagna (nee Larmon); age 74, loving mother of Steven (Therese) and Beth (Martin) Cafagna; cherished grandma of Michael and Ryan; dear sister of Judy DeVito, Peter (Ede) Larmon, Joseph Larmon and the late Robert Larmon; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 9 A.M. until time of Prayers 10:45 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462 to St. Julie Billiart Church Mass 11:15 A.M. 7399 W. 159th St. Tinley Park, IL 60477. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral Info: (708) 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 23, 2019