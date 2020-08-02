1/
Patricia A. Carey
1934 - 2020
Patricia A. Carey, age 85, native of River Forest, longtime resident of Forest Park, and most recently of Villa Scalabrini, passed away July 27, 2020. Beloved sister of Richard "Dick" (Mary Jo), Dan (Joanne), Kathleen (Tony) Allitto, Mary Claire (the late Robert) Hachmeister and the late Sharon (late Jay) Ostrander; fun loving aunt of many nieces and nephews; devoted daughter of the late Dr. Clair and late Dorothy Carey; beloved cousin of Donna Peirce and a dear and loyal friend to countless others. Due to Covid 19 concerns, a memorial mass will be planned at a later date. Private interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to St. Luke Church, 528 Lathrop Ave., River Forest, IL 60305, are appreciated. Arrangements by Peter B. Kennedy & Co. Funeral Directors. Info: 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
July 31, 2020
God bless your family! So many that loved her greeted her in heaven. Our mother Claudette loved Pat very much and I remember her kindness and grace.
Anthony Barrett
Friend
July 31, 2020
May Patty rest in peace. She was such an inspiration to me. Nothing got in her way of getting something accomplished and having a great time while doing it. My mom, Margaret Barrett O'Neill, was such a dear friend of Patty's and now, they can catch up in heaven.
Patty O'Neill Baker
Friend
July 31, 2020
The St. Joseph H.S. family's thoughts and prayers are with you....May She Rest in Peace!
Bill Riley
Friend
July 31, 2020
Pat was a huge part of our lives as we were growing up and has stayed in our lives over the years. Our condolences to her family. We know our parents and siblings greeted her in heaven. Oh My the party going on now!!
Maureen VonDeBur
Friend
July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Weitzel
Friend
July 30, 2020
Pat, thank you for the impact you had in Beth’s and my life. We are better people for knowing you. I know Beth was happy to welcome you to heaven. Until I meet you two again on the other side.
Family, I am sorry for your loss of a wonderful lady.
Jeff Behrmann
Friend
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
