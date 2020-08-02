Patricia A. Carey, age 85, native of River Forest, longtime resident of Forest Park, and most recently of Villa Scalabrini, passed away July 27, 2020. Beloved sister of Richard "Dick" (Mary Jo), Dan (Joanne), Kathleen (Tony) Allitto, Mary Claire (the late Robert) Hachmeister and the late Sharon (late Jay) Ostrander; fun loving aunt of many nieces and nephews; devoted daughter of the late Dr. Clair and late Dorothy Carey; beloved cousin of Donna Peirce and a dear and loyal friend to countless others. Due to Covid 19 concerns, a memorial mass will be planned at a later date. Private interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to St. Luke Church, 528 Lathrop Ave., River Forest, IL 60305, are appreciated. Arrangements by Peter B. Kennedy & Co. Funeral Directors. Info: 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.