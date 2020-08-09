Patricia A. Carlson (Hoban) was surrounded by her immediate family as she took her last breath on Sunday, July 19th just before 8 am. At the time of her passing, she was at peace up in the mountains of her Colorado home. The home she built with her lifelong love Harold (Bingo). As she transitioned to the next life, stories were shared, deep appreciation was expressed, and words of love were spoken. It was an elegant, peaceful, and loving parting from this world. Her family is grateful to have been by her side in a place that she so deeply cherished.
Patricia had many gifts which she shared freely. A mother of three, foster mother to three more and grandmother (Nanna) to yet another set of three. She generously expressed her love and made daily life a simple act of joy. Always an artist at heart, Patricia's lifelong creative journey manifested in many ways – she played piano in her early years, pursued the harp, and sang in the choir at Old St Pat's in Chicago. She was also a photographer/graphic designer for a school newspaper, an incredible decorator, an award-winning neighborhood gardener, and an extraordinary floral designer.
Her love of life, her devotion to family, and her spirit will ever be remembered.
Patricia is survived by her husband Harold (Bing) Carlson; three children: Maja Bosen with husband Brian, Cristina Carlson, and Thomas Carlson with wife Gale; two grandsons, Quinlan and Eric Carlson, and granddaughter, Onah Bosen; two sisters Mary Jo Keane, BVM, and Kay Wendell (Hoban); as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins in the US, Ireland, and UK.
A memorial to celebrate her life will be held in Chicago at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Les Turner Foundation of Chicago at events.lesturnerals.org/goto/pcm