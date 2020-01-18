Home

Patricia A. Carter

Patricia A. Carter Obituary
In loving memory of Trish

January 6, 1954 to January 18, 2019.

It's been a year since the Lord

Took you into his hands from ours.

There isn't a day that goes by that

We haven't thought about all the

Love and laughter we shared over

The years. You were the center of

Our lives and we were blessed to

Have and call you My Love, Mom

And Gammie. We will miss you everyday

And will love you forever in our

Memories.

Love Jack, Kevin, Brian, Brendan, Kathleen

And your grandchildren.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 18, 2020
