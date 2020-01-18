|
|
In loving memory of Trish
January 6, 1954 to January 18, 2019.
It's been a year since the Lord
Took you into his hands from ours.
There isn't a day that goes by that
We haven't thought about all the
Love and laughter we shared over
The years. You were the center of
Our lives and we were blessed to
Have and call you My Love, Mom
And Gammie. We will miss you everyday
And will love you forever in our
Memories.
Love Jack, Kevin, Brian, Brendan, Kathleen
And your grandchildren.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 18, 2020