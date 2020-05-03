Patricia A. Cerovski
1933 - 2020
Patricia A. Cerovski, (nee Keeley), age 87, beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Paul (Lianne) and Nancy (the late Gerald) Rappaport. Devoted grandmother of Ian and Andrew Cero, Paige (J. P. Graveline) Cero, Kayleigh (Alex) Tick and Emily (Jack Rabenn) Rappaport. Fond sister of Michael Keeley and Lorraine Serwatka. Dearest daughter of the late William and Margorie (nee Mason) Keeley. Funeral services are being held privately for family members. Private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss that friendly smile when we met for our luncheons. Lots of laughs too.God bless Pat and her family.
Jeannie Mcguire
Friend
I worked with Pat in the emergency room at SFH and knew her to be kind to everyone and generous of spirit. She will be missed by many.
Rochelle Elliott
Coworker
I knew Pat at church for many years and she never failed to mention to me as music director how she loved the song "Lo, how a rose 'ere blooming" when I played it during the Advent/Christmas Season. As a wife and a nurse it seems to me that the title fit her well.
Don Luksetich
Acquaintance
Pat was my classmate in nursing school at St. Bernards. We started with 40 students which included 4 nuns of which Pat was one. I remember Pat being very quiet, smart and always greeting people with a smile. Pat was valedictorian of our class.Many years after nursing school Pat worked @. St. Francis hospital in Blue Island as supervisor of the ED. She worked with a physician that I worked with @ MacNeal hospital in Berwyn. He would frequently say Pat is such a good nurse and dont say that is because she went to St. Bs nursing school because that is what she would say Pat was always the first one to call when the notice came in the mail announcing. the alumnae reunion and made sure we would all attend if possible.Over the years our classmates would get together about 3 or 4 times a year and go out for lunch. We would share our lives with each other.Often we would ask Pat was life was like in the convent , what did she do for fun. She would always say Oh, the usual things ABOUT 3 or 4 years ago I guess she was tired of us asking and told us about an incident that got her and another sister in trouble when she was in the convent. I was a cold Chicago winter and they thought it would be a good idea to have a small ice skating rink in the yard behind the convent. They flooded the area with water from a hose several times and had a good skating party area.The sisters were enjoying ice skating for several days until the ice skating pond was discovered and as Pat said we got in big trouble over that. She often spoke about her family. We knew what her children were doing and knew where her grandchildren were going to school, what activities and sports they were involved in. She spoke with love and pride about her family and we enjoyed hearing about all of you. We will miss you ,Pat. We will miss your enthusiasm, your joy when we were together.With a heavy heart and a tear in my eye and a smile on my face I say Thank You for your friendship. God Speed.










Pat Semple
Classmate
Pat was the essence of a gentle lady. I never heard her say a bad word about anyone. It was a privilege to have known her. She is definitely one of the few that are truly unforgettable. I know is is resting in the peace of our Lord. Mickey
michele calabrese
Friend
