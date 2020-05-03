Pat was my classmate in nursing school at St. Bernards. We started with 40 students which included 4 nuns of which Pat was one. I remember Pat being very quiet, smart and always greeting people with a smile. Pat was valedictorian of our class.Many years after nursing school Pat worked @. St. Francis hospital in Blue Island as supervisor of the ED. She worked with a physician that I worked with @ MacNeal hospital in Berwyn. He would frequently say Pat is such a good nurse and dont say that is because she went to St. Bs nursing school because that is what she would say Pat was always the first one to call when the notice came in the mail announcing. the alumnae reunion and made sure we would all attend if possible.Over the years our classmates would get together about 3 or 4 times a year and go out for lunch. We would share our lives with each other.Often we would ask Pat was life was like in the convent , what did she do for fun. She would always say Oh, the usual things ABOUT 3 or 4 years ago I guess she was tired of us asking and told us about an incident that got her and another sister in trouble when she was in the convent. I was a cold Chicago winter and they thought it would be a good idea to have a small ice skating rink in the yard behind the convent. They flooded the area with water from a hose several times and had a good skating party area.The sisters were enjoying ice skating for several days until the ice skating pond was discovered and as Pat said we got in big trouble over that. She often spoke about her family. We knew what her children were doing and knew where her grandchildren were going to school, what activities and sports they were involved in. She spoke with love and pride about her family and we enjoyed hearing about all of you. We will miss you ,Pat. We will miss your enthusiasm, your joy when we were together.With a heavy heart and a tear in my eye and a smile on my face I say Thank You for your friendship. God Speed.























Pat Semple

Classmate