Patricia A. Craggs, 83, of Lakewood, WI passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Atrium Post-Acute Care, Oconto Falls, WI. Patricia was born July 29, 1935 in Kewanee, Illinois the son of Ernie and Frances (Drust) Williams. She was united in marriage to Clarence Craggs in 1960. He preceded her in death September of 1993.Surviving Patricia is her daughter, Victoria Craggs, Wilbrook, IL; sons, Peter (Nancy) Dreher, Western Springs, IL; William (Deborah) Craggs, Elmhurst, IL; grandchildren, Michael, Joanna, Stephen, Zac, Lukas, Sam, Saige, Tyler; great-grandchildren, Lily, Richard, Frances, Davien; brothers, James (Shirley) Williams, Downers Grove, IL; Robert (Nancy) Williams, Weddington North Carolina.She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy Craggs; sister, Deloris Williams.Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Weber-Hill Funeral Home, Wabeno, WI with Pastor Don Dewing officiating. Burial to follow at Lakewood Forest Cemetery, Lakewood. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to time of service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019