|
|
Patricia "Patty" A. (nee Hall) De Valk, age 73, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Cyril and the late Alice Hall; Devoted wife of the late Wesley De Valk; loving mother of John (Mary) De Valk and the late Erin (Cal Joseph) Eustaquio; cherished grandmother of Kevin and Molly De Valk; dear sister of Michael C. (Barbara) Hall and the late Mary (Dennis) O' Hara; fond sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.
Visitation Thursday, February 27, 2020 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors, 3600 W. 95th St., Evergreen Park. Funeral Friday, February 28, 2020 prayers from Kenny Brothers at 10:15 a.m. to Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 S. Central Park Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Internment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Brother Rice Catholic School Football Program would be appreciated. For more information 708-425-4500 or visit www.kennybrothersfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020