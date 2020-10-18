1/
Patricia A. "Patty" DeCicco-Fracek
{ "" }
Patricia "Patty" A. DeCicco-Fracek. Age 38. Spouse of Andrea. "Mother" of Lanie. Beloved and cherished daughter of Joanne (Alan) Andersen and Jerry (Sandy) DeCicco. Dear sister of Mario, Dominick and Anthony DeCicco, Lisa (Steve) Whitlatch and Richard Andersen. Also survived by many aunts, uncle and cousins. Visitation Tuesday, Oct. 20, 3-9 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. A strict 50 person limit only will be allowed in building. Please pay your respects and kindly exit so others may enter. If you are sick or have compromised health, please stay home. Funeral service Wednesday, 10 a.m., at funeral home with same limitations. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
OCT
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
October 17, 2020
From her team @CB 240, we will always have you in our prayers, Patty was a great person that had a lot to give in life, our condolences to the family and friends, always in our prayers
Jose L Hornedo
Coworker
October 17, 2020
My condolences to the family. I got a chance to meet Patty in Florida and my wife and I truly loved her spirit. Her smile lit up a room. God Bless!
DAN STANISLAWCZYK
Friend
October 17, 2020
Patty a beautiful soul gone to soon. You were loved by many. Your loss is felt by all. Condolences to her family for your loss.
Cathy Estrada
Friend
October 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Leslie Swieck
October 16, 2020
Oh I am so very sorry. There are no words. She was a blessing to all. Rest well sister.
Michelle Denley
Friend
October 16, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Julie Coleman
October 16, 2020
In loving memory of an amazing woman. Will love you and miss you always.
Wanda McDaniel
Friend
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
