Patricia "Patty" A. DeCicco-Fracek. Age 38. Spouse of Andrea. "Mother" of Lanie. Beloved and cherished daughter of Joanne (Alan) Andersen and Jerry (Sandy) DeCicco. Dear sister of Mario, Dominick and Anthony DeCicco, Lisa (Steve) Whitlatch and Richard Andersen. Also survived by many aunts, uncle and cousins. Visitation Tuesday, Oct. 20, 3-9 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. A strict 50 person limit only will be allowed in building. Please pay your respects and kindly exit so others may enter. If you are sick or have compromised health, please stay home. Funeral service Wednesday, 10 a.m., at funeral home with same limitations. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info., www.ryan-parke.com
