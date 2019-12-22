Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Patricia A. Delany, age 90. Beloved wife of Robert; loving mother of Patricia (Al) Rotolo, Mary (Gary) Mayberry, Sue (Mike) Bialas, Robert (Joanne) Delany, and the late Timothy (Carol) Delany; cherished grandmother of Brendan, Tim, Mike, Nick, Tish, Matt, Gary, William, Valerie, Renee, Erika, Jory and Teaghan; great-grandmother of Mikey, Carolina, and Maggie. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave, Darien to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mass 10 a.m. Visitation Thursday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For funeral info 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
