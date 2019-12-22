|
Patricia A. Delany, age 90. Beloved wife of Robert; loving mother of Patricia (Al) Rotolo, Mary (Gary) Mayberry, Sue (Mike) Bialas, Robert (Joanne) Delany, and the late Timothy (Carol) Delany; cherished grandmother of Brendan, Tim, Mike, Nick, Tish, Matt, Gary, William, Valerie, Renee, Erika, Jory and Teaghan; great-grandmother of Mikey, Carolina, and Maggie. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave, Darien to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mass 10 a.m. Visitation Thursday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For funeral info 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019